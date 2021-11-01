Hickory leaders honor bond commission for role in revitalization efforts

City leaders honored members of the Hickory Bond Implementation Commission for their role in shaping the system of walking and biking paths currently being built throughout Hickory.

Mayor Hank Guess joined with members of the commission Monday to unveil a display along the City Walk listing the names of bond commission members and elected officials who made decisions concerning the bond program.

The bond program, which received initial funding through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014, consists of the walking and biking trails such as the City Walk and Riverwalk as well as the Trivium Corporate Center business park.

The city has been able to obtain an additional $50 million for expansion of the walking and biking trail system into different parts of the city.

In addition to honoring the bond commission as a whole for its work, bond commission Chairman Burk Wyatt was recognized individually.

The city named the City Walk bridge on the west end of Union Square after Wyatt. Wyatt also received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from state Sen. Dean Proctor. The Long Leaf Pine is a state award for North Carolinians who have made important contributions to their communities.