Hickory homeowner plagued by sewer spills encouraged after talks with city

It was three days before Christmas, and Jim Miller had enough.

A trail of sewage lined his front yard for the sixth time in the 2½ years since he moved to his home on Kennedy Street in the neighborhood behind the Mountain View Walgreens.

He said the Dec. 22 sewage overflow was the worst so far. Miller took photos of the various items that littered the sewage, including tampons, a condom and a face mask.

The sewage overflow left a long, greasy streak in the front of the yard and a smell that lingered into the new year. But Miller also is worried about where the sewage ends up once it leaves his yard.

“It goes into the stormwater, and this is sewer,” Miller said, gesturing to the area where the trail of sewage meets another stream of water running into a culvert.

City workers responded as they had done before and flushed Miller’s yard. But Miller wants a permanent solution to the problem. Now, nearly three weeks after the latest spill, Miller feels more confident that something will be done.

He spoke with city officials who discussed a plan for fixing the problem, though it is not clear when the fix will be made.

When asked about how the city would address the problem, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said: “The city is proposing to replace a section of line and add a manhole. This work is still under design, so the time frame is unknown at this time.”

Miller said he will stay in touch with the city to ensure the problem is a priority for the city. He said he is encouraged at this point.

“Knowing that there is a plan in place satisfies me for now,” Miller said, adding: “I’m pleased that the city has now recognized that there is an issue, and I am pleased knowing that the city is looking to resolve the issue, but they have to plan to get it done.”