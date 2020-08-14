Hickory home to 2 members of state transportation board, as Gov. Cooper appoints Lail to join Wells in influential role

A former Hickory councilman has been appointed to the state transportation board, making him the second person from Catawba County serving on the 20-member board.
Brad Lail was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday as a representative from Highway Division 12. The division covers Catawba, Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln, Cleveland and Gaston counties.
Lail left the Hickory City Council last year after serving four terms. He is an executive at the Hickory Furniture Mart who is also involved in the hotel industry.
His appointment comes weeks after Andy Wells, a Hickory resident who recently resigned his seat in the N.C. Senate, was appointed as an at-large member of the board by Senate Leader Phil Berger.
Lail took part in his first meeting as part of the board on Thursday. He said he felt honored to be appointed and looked forward to advocating for the area’s interest.
“It’s not about trying to steal from other areas of the state but I want to make sure that we get our share of projects that are out there,” Lail said. “But it is a very challenging environment right now in the transportation world.”
Perhaps the biggest problems facing the N.C. Department of Transportation now are financial.
A report from the Office of the State Auditor released in May found the department exceeded its $5.9 billion spending plan by more than $700 million.
Lail’s appointment also comes shortly after reorganization of the state transportation board. A law passed in June increased the membership of the board from 19 to 20 voting members. The secretary of transportation is a non-voting board member.
Of those 20 members, 14 are appointed by the governor from each of the state’s highway divisions. Legislative leaders appoint six at-large members.
The legislation established the board's main responsibility as making sure the state's highway funds remain solvent. In addition to its fiscal oversight role, the board also has the power to allot appropriated funding and approve construction projects.
Given the board’s influence, how significant is it that two Catawba County residents are now serving on the board together?
It could very well be historically significant.
Dean Proctor and Lou Wetmore, two Catawba County residents who previously served on the board, said they could not recall a time when two people from the county served at the same time.
Proctor, a Republican candidate for state Senate, served on the transportation board in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Wetmore served under former Gov. Pat McCrory.
As to how much influence Wells and Lail will be able to have, Wetmore said time will tell.
While factors like the availability of funding play a big role in transportation policy, Wetmore said there are ways Lail and Wells could make an impact.
“There is some (influence), but you have to work within the system and it takes a lot of patience and a lot of phone calls and a lot of visiting with folks,” Wetmore said. “But Andy Wells and Brad Lail — they’ve been around. They know the rules. I think they’ll do well.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.