Hickory home to 2 members of state transportation board, as Gov. Cooper appoints Lail to join Wells in influential role

A former Hickory councilman has been appointed to the state transportation board, making him the second person from Catawba County serving on the 20-member board.

Brad Lail was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday as a representative from Highway Division 12. The division covers Catawba, Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln, Cleveland and Gaston counties.

Lail left the Hickory City Council last year after serving four terms. He is an executive at the Hickory Furniture Mart who is also involved in the hotel industry.

His appointment comes weeks after Andy Wells, a Hickory resident who recently resigned his seat in the N.C. Senate, was appointed as an at-large member of the board by Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Lail took part in his first meeting as part of the board on Thursday. He said he felt honored to be appointed and looked forward to advocating for the area’s interest.

“It’s not about trying to steal from other areas of the state but I want to make sure that we get our share of projects that are out there,” Lail said. “But it is a very challenging environment right now in the transportation world.”

Perhaps the biggest problems facing the N.C. Department of Transportation now are financial.