Hickory firefighters raise concerns over pay, turnover; city manager denied their request to speak before council

A group of Hickory firefighters had hoped to speak before Hickory City Council Tuesday night to air their concerns that low pay was leading to short-staffing at the department. Instead, the group was seen but not heard.
Even though City Manager Warren Wood had made clear the group would not be allowed to make a presentation that night, roughly 30 red-mask clad firefighters showed up to the meeting.
The presentation request came from the Hickory Fire Fighters Association, which is affiliated with the International Association of Firefighters union.
The association’s request was listed in the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting. The agenda also noted Wood’s response that the firefighters should go through the city’s process for allocating funding to nonprofit groups.
The city typically has members of local nonprofits go before council to explain requests for funding as part of the annual budget process.
The request from the association was not directly addressed at the council meeting.
When the council reached that item on the agenda and Mayor Hank Guess asked if there were any petitions or requests, Wood said simply: “There is nothing other than what’s noted in the agenda.”
No member of city council addressed the request during the meeting.
John Warren, the president of the association, shared some of the association’s concerns following the meeting.
He rejected the idea of going through the nonprofit funding request process.
“We’re not asking for money directly for our nonprofit,” Warren said. “What we are asking for was the same opportunity — before we were denied — to speak to the public to educate them, to let the citizens of Hickory know about the firefighters’ current situation with their wages and the recruiting and retention of new employees.”
Among other claims, the fire association asserts that the city failed to act on recommendations to raise fire personnel pay. The increases were outlined in a 2018 pay study conducted for the city by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
Dissatisfaction with pay and benefits has created a situation where the retention rate for firefighters is only 55% over the last three years, according to the association.
Warren said the short-staffing has resulted in the department being unable to meet National Fire Protection Association recommendations for the number of personnel responding to fires. The association also said that the lack of staffing created situations where equipment had to be shut down for up to a day at a time.
In addition to pay and benefits, the association says COVID-19 has exacerbated personnel shortages.
City leaders addressed questions regarding fire department staffing in 2019. The issue became a matter of public discussion at that time after Hickory City Council candidate Carmen Eckard started a petition in support of firefighters who voiced concerns about staffing.
The city leaders pointed to data from sources, including the UNC School of Government, that showed the Hickory Fire Department performing favorably in comparison to other cities on metrics such as the number of firefighters and response time.
Wood said the city had addressed some deficiencies at that time by adding a new firefighter position and approving funding for overtime.
The association faces some hurdles in its efforts at improving pay and benefits. Under state law, the association is prohibited from such key union activities as entering into collective bargaining agreements or going on strike.
Warren acknowledged the difficulties but added: “That doesn’t mean we can’t be successful. It just means we’ve got to work a little harder.”
