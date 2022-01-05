Hickory firefighters raise concerns over pay, turnover; city manager denied their request to speak before council

No member of city council addressed the request during the meeting.

John Warren, the president of the association, shared some of the association’s concerns following the meeting.

He rejected the idea of going through the nonprofit funding request process.

“We’re not asking for money directly for our nonprofit,” Warren said. “What we are asking for was the same opportunity — before we were denied — to speak to the public to educate them, to let the citizens of Hickory know about the firefighters’ current situation with their wages and the recruiting and retention of new employees.”

Among other claims, the fire association asserts that the city failed to act on recommendations to raise fire personnel pay. The increases were outlined in a 2018 pay study conducted for the city by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

Dissatisfaction with pay and benefits has created a situation where the retention rate for firefighters is only 55% over the last three years, according to the association.