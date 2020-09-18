Hickory fire chief thanks staff, city for insurance rating achievement

Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson thanked his staff, his predecessors and the city for helping the department achieve a Class 1 insurance rating, the highest available to fire departments.
Hutchinson thanked the Hickory City Council "for allowing us to push hard."
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal, and Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor announced the upgrade during Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.
Hickory was the 16th department in the state to earn that top classification out of more than 1,200 departments in the state, Causey said.
The rating upgrade could lead to both businesses and homeowners seeing reductions in insurance costs.
The ratings are given on a one through 10 scale, with one being the best and 10 being the worst.
Hickory was previously split between two ratings. Some areas of the city’s were Class 3 while other areas that did not have fire hydrant access within 1,000 feet were Class 9, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
Upon inspection earlier this year, the department was initially bumped up to Class 2. The city was given the Class 1 designation after the city asked for another assessment, Killian said.
Early in the day before the official announcement, Causey and Taylor said the city was moving up from the Class 2 and Class 9 designations.
The new rating becomes effective Dec. 1.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
