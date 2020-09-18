Hickory fire chief thanks staff, city for insurance rating achievement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson thanked his staff, his predecessors and the city for helping the department achieve a Class 1 insurance rating, the highest available to fire departments.

Hutchinson thanked the Hickory City Council "for allowing us to push hard."

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal, and Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor announced the upgrade during Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

Hickory was the 16th department in the state to earn that top classification out of more than 1,200 departments in the state, Causey said.

The rating upgrade could lead to both businesses and homeowners seeing reductions in insurance costs.

The ratings are given on a one through 10 scale, with one being the best and 10 being the worst.

Hickory was previously split between two ratings. Some areas of the city’s were Class 3 while other areas that did not have fire hydrant access within 1,000 feet were Class 9, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.