Hickory financial report: City sees strong growth, staggering price and employee challenges

In several key respects, Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller’s quarterly financial presentation to Hickory City Council revealed good news for the city.

Property taxes grew at nearly 3.8% even when the effect of the recent tax increase is excluded. Sales taxes grew by nearly 17% from the same period the previous year.

The number of residential and commercial building permits were up from last year and the value of all the permits pulled as of Dec. 31 was nearly $103 million. Last year during the same period, the value of permit activity was $40.3 million.

However, Miller warned that the now familiar forces of inflation and worker challenges are cutting into that robust growth.

He pointed to projects and equipment orders that were more costly than anticipated. The new hangar being constructed at the airport bid for $1.5 million compared to an original estimate of $1.2 million.

The city planned to buy three dump trucks at $56,000 a truck but had to forgo the third truck when the price increased to $70,000.