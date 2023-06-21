Longtime Hickory City Attorney John Crone was honored at his final city council meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Hank Guess presented Crone with a key to the city and a rocking chair as retirement gifts. Crone is leaving after 20 years as the city’s main legal adviser, but he will continue to practice law at the firm of Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor.

Speaking to a group that included several members of his own family, Crone thanked the people of the city council.

He became emotional as he discussed his love for the city and recent changes to the city such as the renovation of downtown Hickory and the City Walk.

“I go back to my childhood when I go downtown because it’s just so calm and peaceful and it’s just the way things ought to be,” Crone said. “I can remember back when it used to be not quite like that. You know, years and years ago we used to have the railroad tracks that was a line of demarcation between Black and white and that line of demarcation is eroding somewhat.”

Timothy Swanson, who is also an attorney at Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, will take over as the new city attorney next month.

Annexation approved

The council unanimously approved the annexation of 19 acres of land on N. Center Street to allow extension of utilities for a 210-unit rental housing development.

The property is located about a mile south of the bridge into Alexander County. Council members previously rezoned the land for the project, which will include a mix of apartments, town homes and cottage-style dwellings.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the annexation, a contrast from last year when a number of residents from the neighboring Moore’s Ferry community voiced opposition to the development.