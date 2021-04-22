Hickory councils OKs convention center expansion agreement

The changes will also mean an increase in price. In February 2020, Mitchell’s fee was $677,500.

Mitchell’s design fee goes up to a little more than $888,000 in the amended agreement. Mitchell would also be able to receive payment for certain expenses such as any professional travel for the project, mailing costs and soil testing.

On Tuesday, Wood said the changes would bring the estimated cost of construction to $13 million.

Wood said the additional expense will be worth it because of the new types of events the center will be able to attract.

“Now it’s $3 million more but we feel like this is going to be something that is going to really allow us to produce more revenue and drive more heads in beds because the goal of the convention center is to get overnight stays because that’s what funds it,” Wood said.

The costs for the project will be funded through the occupancy tax Hickory and Conover levy on hotel stays.

Design is expected to be complete by the end of this fall and construction is anticipated to take up to two years to complete.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

