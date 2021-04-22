Hickory councils OKs convention center expansion agreement

The Hickory Metro Convention Center is set to expand by more than 50% after the Hickory City Council approved amendments to a contract with a local architect on Tuesday.
Under the revised agreement, Scott Mitchell will design a 45,000-square-foot expansion of the center.
The expansion in the new agreement is three times larger than the one the council approved in February 2020.
City Manager Warren Wood explained to the council that the Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority Board changed plans because of concerns about how the pandemic would affect convention centers going forward.
While the previous plans were mainly focused on renovation with a modest expansion, the new concept will focus primarily on expansion to create a space suitable for different types of events, particularly travel sports events, Wood said.
The expansion would create space for four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts. Wood said the addition would make the Hickory convention center larger than the one in Winston-Salem. The convention center is currently around 76,000 square feet.
The project would eliminate 88 parking spaces.
Wood said tourism authorities are thinking of ways to compensate for that loss and that the convention center would likely need to look into building another parking deck.
The changes will also mean an increase in price. In February 2020, Mitchell’s fee was $677,500.
Mitchell’s design fee goes up to a little more than $888,000 in the amended agreement. Mitchell would also be able to receive payment for certain expenses such as any professional travel for the project, mailing costs and soil testing.
On Tuesday, Wood said the changes would bring the estimated cost of construction to $13 million.
Wood said the additional expense will be worth it because of the new types of events the center will be able to attract.
“Now it’s $3 million more but we feel like this is going to be something that is going to really allow us to produce more revenue and drive more heads in beds because the goal of the convention center is to get overnight stays because that’s what funds it,” Wood said.
The costs for the project will be funded through the occupancy tax Hickory and Conover levy on hotel stays.
Design is expected to be complete by the end of this fall and construction is anticipated to take up to two years to complete.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.