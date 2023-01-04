Hickory councilman announces resignation, cites move out of ward

Councilman David Williams will be leaving his seat on the Hickory City Council later this month.

Williams announced his intent to resign from the council at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. After the meeting, Williams explained he and his wife are expecting another child, and the family needs a larger home. Williams said he could not find a home that suited his needs and was in his price range inside the ward.

He said the council meeting on Jan. 17 will be his last.

Williams represents Ward 4, which covers the southern part of Hickory and includes the Ridgeview community.

He was first elected to the Ward 4 council seat in 2017 and reelected in July 2022. The 2022 election had been postponed because of delays in U.S> Census data needed for redistricting.

Williams said the decision to leave the council is difficult because of the close relationships he has cultivated with other council members and city staff.

“I’ll still be very involved but it’s going to be hard to walk away,” Williams said. He added, “I appreciate the voters and I appreciate the council, everybody for believing in me and giving this opportunity to serve and it’s been a wonderful time. I’ve learned a lot. I felt like I’ve given my all.”

The other members of the council wished Williams well.

“You’ve been a great councilmember,” Mayor Hank Guess said. “We greatly appreciate your service.” Guess, City Manager Warren Wood and the other council members hugged and shook hands with Williams after the meeting.

Under state law, the council will be tasked with appointing a new member to fill Williams’ vacant seat. How exactly the council will do that is not clear yet, with Guess saying the council would consult City Attorney John Crone on the matter.

The last time the council appointed a new member to fill a vacancy was in 2018 when they appointed Councilwoman Charlotte Williams.

To fill that vacancy, the council had prospective council members submit resumes and letters of interest. The council also interviewed the candidates during public appearances prior to making a selection.

Whoever the council appoints would have to stand for election this year if they want to keep the seat.

The Ward 4 seat would normally not be up for election again until 2025. State law dictates an election for a vacant seat is held during the next regularly-scheduled city elections, which are this fall.

Speaking after the meeting, Guess said the council would not be in a rush to fill the vacancy.

“There’s not a timeframe built into this,” Guess said. “We’re not going to be in any hurry or anything like that.”