Hickory council votes to raise property tax rate 4 cents per $100 valuation under new budget

Property taxes in Hickory will go up by 4 cents following Hickory City Council approval of City Manager Warren Wood's proposed budget on Tuesday.

The tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, will be 62.75 cents per every $100 in value.

This budget marks the second time the city has increased taxes to service the $40 million in bonds city voters approved in 2014. The first increase of 2.1 cents was implemented in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The 4-cent increase is also the last tax increase city leaders say will be needed to finance that debt. The city has issued $30 million in bonds and is poised to issue the remaining $10 million soon.

The budget also increases fees, including a 3% increase to water and sewer rates and $1 increase in the solid waste fee, bringing that fee up to $25 per month.

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Danny Seaver, Councilman David Williams, Councilman Tony Wood, Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilwoman Jill Patton voted in favor of the budget. Councilwoman Charlotte Williams was absent.

In his presentation to the council, Wood gave an overview of the economic circumstances the city has faced in the last year and some challenges the city is currently facing.