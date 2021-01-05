Hickory council to vote on expanding COVID-19 relief program

The Hickory City Council is set to amend its agreement with Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry tonight to provide additional COVID-19 relief.

Under the amended agreement, the ministry would use $216,800 of federal relief funding to help residents adversely affected by the pandemic make rent, mortgage, electricity, and natural gas payments, according to the agreement included in the council’s agenda packet.

Funds can be used to cover up to three straight months of expenses, according to the amendment to the agreement.

The city first partnered with the ministry in July to administer a program to help people pay delinquent water and sewer bills using nearly $156,000 in federal funding.

The ministry will still be able to use the new funding to assist with water and sewer payments, as well.

The amendment is included in the council’s consent agenda, a list of items the council typically passes in one motion without discussion.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

