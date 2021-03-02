Hickory council to vote on $368k in additional costs for trail program

The Hickory City Council will consider nearly $368,000 in additional costs to its agreements with an engineering firm for right-of-way and surveying work related to the city’s walking and biking trail system at its meeting tonight.

The new costs would take the form of change orders to the city’s contracts with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers.

The company will be performing these services in the areas on and near Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW that will be part of the city’s trail network.

With those change orders included, the total cost of the city’s agreements with Vaughn & Melton for those projects would be nearly $1.5 million, according to documents in the council agenda packet.

The total cost for the Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW trail segments is currently estimated at a little more than $12.5 million.

Last year, the city identified 15 different properties, most of them in the Old Lenoir Road area, for right-of-way acquisition.

The value of these easements was estimated at around $208,800 in September. Some would be temporary and others permanent.