Hickory council to vote on $156k relief program for water, sewer customers

The Hickory City Council will consider a $156,000 agreement with the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for a program to help residents pay their water and sewer bills.

The item is on the agenda for today’s meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in City Hall at 76 N. Center Street.

Under the terms of the agreement, the ministry would use the funding from the federal government to help people who were unable to pay their water and sewer bills as a result of the pandemic.

$145,000 of the funds will go to direct relief payments while roughly $10,700 will go to salaries and administration, according to documents included in the council’s agenda packet.

Individual households would be eligible to receive a maximum $100 over three months. The amount would be broken down into payments of $33.33 if split evenly over that time period.

In March, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order suspending the charging of late fees and disconnection of certain utility services. The order was subsequently extended and is currently set to expire near the end of this month.

While the order provided some relief for utility customers, it did not remove all obligations to pay for utility services.