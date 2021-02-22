Hickory council to hold workshop on racial, ethnic gaps

Hickory City Council will hold a public workshop Tuesday to continue discussions of racial and ethnic disparities in the city.

The meeting comes a month after the council received a report from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments showing stark economic, educational and other gaps between racial and ethnic groups in Hickory.

Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst with the council of governments who produced the report, gave a presentation on the data to the council in January.

The city asked the staff of the council of governments to compile the data following conversations with the Hickory NAACP, which publicly requested that the city explore data on inequities.

Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw and Wendy Johnson, director of workforce development at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, will be speaking to the council.

Hinshaw said his presentation focuses on the K-64 program. The program is a partnership between CVCC, local government, schools and businesses aimed at preparing people of all ages to have a role in the local economy.

Johnson said she will discuss efforts overseen by the Workforce Development Board.