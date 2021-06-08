Hickory council to hold special meeting on walkway project, COVID-19 funding

The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to accept federal COVID-19 funding and award a contract for a city walkway in northwest Hickory.

The federal funding in question comes from the American Rescue Plan, which became law in March. The meeting notice does not specify the amount of funding or how the city intends to use it.

The council will also review bids and award a construction contract for the Aviation Walk, a walking and biking path that will connect U.S. 321, L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

The Aviation Walk is part of the walking and biking trail system that includes the City Walk and Riverwalk. The notice did not identify the companies bidding on the project or the amounts of the bids.

In addition to those actions, the council will also consider an unspecified property acquisition.

The meeting will take place at noon at City Hall, which is located at 76 N. Center St.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

