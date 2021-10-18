Hickory council to hold public meeting on redistricting: What you need to know

The Hickory City Council will soon be holding a public hearing to get feedback on the three redistricting options that have been presented to the council.
A public hearing on the redistricting maps will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.
Once adopted, the redistricting plan will determine political representation in the city for the next decade.
How Hickory’s population would change under rezoning plans
The law requires that the city of Hickory redistrict if the population in any of the city’s wards has population that is 5% above or below the size of an “ideal district.”
In Hickory, the ideal ward would include 7,248, a figure determined by dividing the city’s total population by six. The city has six wards.
Currently, only Wards 2 and 3 are in range of that ideal district population and Ward 2 is just shy of exceeding it.
Wards 1, 4 and 5 have populations that are too low, while Ward 6’s population is too high.
Options A and B, the original redistricting plans presented in September, solve this imbalance in similar ways.
In both options, population is shifted primarily from Wards 6 and Ward 2 to shore up the numbers in underpopulated parts of the city.
Ward 6 would see the most significant loss under either plan — 1,244 in Option A and 1,196 in Option B.
Ward 2 would lose between 603 (Option A) and 651 (Option B) people. Ward 3 would drop by 287 people for a final population of 7,203 in Option A and a loss of 340 for a final population of 7,150 in Option B.
Wards 1, 4 and 5 would gain population under both of these plans. Ward 5 would be the most populous ward in Option A and Option B.
In Option A, Ward 4 would gain the most population by adding 854 people for a population of 7,477. Under Option B, Ward 1 would be the biggest gainer, adding 830 people for a population of 7,385.
Both Options A and B would preserve roughly the same distribution of racial and ethnic groups among the wards as currently exists.
A third option
On Oct. 5, the Hickory City Council voted to add an Option C for consideration as part of the rezoning process.
The decision to add a third option came after Ward 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton asked that certain areas be kept in their wards.
Williams said she wanted the Sunset Hills development to stay in her ward to preserve some socioeconomic diversity and to have a piece of territory that keeps Ward 2 — the northernmost ward in the city — a bit closer to the city center.
She pointed to the number of expensive homes that are in her ward and said Sunset Hills will allow some housing that is not so highly priced.
“You know, the lake is skewed so high and Catawba Springs is skewed and Sunset Hills, don’t get me wrong, their housing is not even what I would consider really moderate but at least it’s not unusually high,” Williams said. “It’s more of a solid middle-class to upper middle class.”
Williams stressed that she is also open to other options.
“It’s not life or death with me,” Williams said. “I just want to, if I can impact my ward to be a little more diverse, I’d like to.”
Patton said she asked for Option C because she wanted a choice that kept her community together.
“I talked with (City Manager Warren Wood) because what they proposed in A and B, my neighbor right across the street from me was not going to be in my ward,” Patton said. “So that’s what I asked him to take a look at was adding back part of that of where my actual neighbors across the street would be in my ward.”
Ward 4 Councilman David Williams was the sole council member to vote against including Option C as a choice for the public and council to consider.
Williams said he did not have enough information on Option C, and that it seemed like there were already two good options.
“A lot of research was done to come up with Options A and B and then I don’t think enough time was given in for research for Option C,” he said.
Warren Wood said prior to the vote the city believed Option C met all the legal requirements but was still checking with Tharrington Smith, the Raleigh-based law firm working with the city on redistricting, to confirm that.
On Friday, the city released the population data for Option C. Under that choice, Ward 2 would become the largest ward without its population changing.
Ward 4 would gain the most people under Option C (854 residents) while Ward 6 would lose the most (1,420 residents). Ward 6 would be the least populated ward in Option C. Other wards would gains ranging from 174 new residents (Ward 5) to 634 residents (Ward 1).
As of last week, David Williams said he was still weighing Options A and B and had not developed a clear preference for either one.
Mayor Hank Guess, Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli and Ward 3 Councilman Danny Seaver said they either had no strong preference among the options or were still looking into them.
Ward 1 Councilman Tony Wood said he liked Option A but also said that all three looked similar, at least a far as his ward is concerned.
“I was focusing on Ward 1, and it’s primarily the same between all three options,” Wood said. “There’s not a lot of difference between the three.”