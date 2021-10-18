Hickory council to hold public meeting on redistricting: What you need to know

She pointed to the number of expensive homes that are in her ward and said Sunset Hills will allow some housing that is not so highly priced.

“You know, the lake is skewed so high and Catawba Springs is skewed and Sunset Hills, don’t get me wrong, their housing is not even what I would consider really moderate but at least it’s not unusually high,” Williams said. “It’s more of a solid middle-class to upper middle class.”

Williams stressed that she is also open to other options.

“It’s not life or death with me,” Williams said. “I just want to, if I can impact my ward to be a little more diverse, I’d like to.”

Patton said she asked for Option C because she wanted a choice that kept her community together.

“I talked with (City Manager Warren Wood) because what they proposed in A and B, my neighbor right across the street from me was not going to be in my ward,” Patton said. “So that’s what I asked him to take a look at was adding back part of that of where my actual neighbors across the street would be in my ward.”

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams was the sole council member to vote against including Option C as a choice for the public and council to consider.