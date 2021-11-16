 Skip to main content
Hickory council to hold public hearings related to new housing project
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Hickory council to hold public hearings related to new housing project

The Hickory City Council will consider a proposed annexation and rezoning to facilitate a 15-unit housing development at its meeting tonight.

Charlotte-based real estate firm Preston Land Holdings is asking the city to bring four properties near the end of Renwick Drive into the city.

The company also is requesting that the annexed pieces of land, as well as a small piece of land already in the city limits, be rezoned to allow for residential development of up to 12 units per acre.

If the rezoning is approved, developers would be permitted to build up to 34 units on the nearly three acres of property. The plan is to build 15 townhomes on the land, documents in the council’s agenda packet say.

The council will hold public hearings on the proposed annexation and the rezoning. The council must approve the annexation before it can vote to rezone properties outside of the city’s limits.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 76 N. Center Street.

The proposed project would be part of the rapid growth occurring in the Startown Road corridor. The properties are a half-mile from Preston Ridge Apartments and within two miles of the Trivium Corporate Center.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

