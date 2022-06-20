Hickory council to hold public hearing on $3 million business project

The rapidly developing Startown Road corridor could soon see another project get underway.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed economic development agreement involving the sale of city-owned property off Startown Road to the Hickory real estate firm Fairbrook Ridge LLC.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.

Under the proposed agreement, the city would sell the 1-acre property at 1820 Startown Road SE to the real estate firm for $115,000, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The property is wooded and the site of a CenturyLink maintenance building and a support for a water tower once located at the property, according to the documents.

Catawba County GIS lists the total price of the property at nearly $218,000. The $115,000 cost was described as the fair market value based on an appraisal conducted in March.

“The reduction from appraised value is based on the cost to remove the infrastructure on site from a previously installed water tower,” according to the packet. The cost of that removal was not factored into the appraisal.

The company would be required to invest at least $3 million to build up to two 4,000-square-foot commercial buildings by the end of 2025, according to documents in the agenda packet.

Development would occur on the land sold to the company by the city and an adjacent parcel owned by the company at 1750 Startown Road SE, which also serves as the site for the Gold King shop.

The company would also be expected to create at least four new jobs at the development. The average annual earnings of the job would be $35,000, according to the packet.

The Lail family runs Fairbrook Ridge LLC.

Leroy Lail, chairman of the Hickory Furniture Mart, is the company’s registered agent, while his son Brad Lail, a former Hickory councilman and current member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation, is a managing member, according to a report posted on the North Carolina secretary of state’s website.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

