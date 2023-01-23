Hickory council to discuss city attorney hiring at closed meeting on Wednesday

The Hickory City Council will hold a special closed session meeting on Wednesday to discuss the process for hiring a new city attorney.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Hickory City Hall located at 76 N. Center St., according to a notice from the city released Monday.

The notice only said the meeting would concern a “personnel matter” but both Mayor Hank Guess and Councilman David Williams said the council will meet to discuss the next city attorney.

John Crone, the current city attorney who has served in the position for 29 years, announced last month that he would be stepping away from the position at some point this year.

Guess said he did not anticipate a vote Wednesday. If the council does take action, they would have to do so in open session.