 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hickory council to discuss city attorney hiring at closed meeting on Wednesday

  • 0
030322-hdr-news-archesattorneys-p1

Hickory City Attorney John Crone, right, confers with City Manager Warren Wood during a March 2022 meeting of the Hickory City Council. Crone will be stepping down as city attorney this year and the council is set to discuss the process for hiring his successor at a special closed meeting on Wednesday. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The Hickory City Council will hold a special closed session meeting on Wednesday to discuss the process for hiring a new city attorney. 

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Hickory City Hall located at 76 N. Center St., according to a notice from the city released Monday.

The notice only said the meeting would concern a “personnel matter” but both Mayor Hank Guess and Councilman David Williams said the council will meet to discuss the next city attorney.

John Crone, the current city attorney who has served in the position for 29 years, announced last month that he would be stepping away from the position at some point this year.

Guess said he did not anticipate a vote Wednesday. If the council does take action, they would have to do so in open session.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell the signs of burnout and what to do

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert