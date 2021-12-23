Hickory council to consider church rezoning on Jan. 4

The Hickory City Council pushed back consideration of a rezoning request sought by Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church. The proposal was rejected by the Hickory Regional Planning Commission on Dec. 1.

The church, which is off Ninth Avenue Drive NW near the Hickory Regional Airport, is requesting the property be rezoned from low-density residential to a classification that would give them “greater flexibility in the future development of the church campus,” according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

“The major difference would be the potential to establish retail and office uses in addition to residential,” according to the documents.

The council agenda also included documents showing the planning commission had voted 6-3 to recommend the council deny the church’s request for rezoning.

The commission found that the rezoning went against Hickory’s comprehensive plan and that “the introduction of commercial zoning has the possibility of altering the characteristics of the existing community.”