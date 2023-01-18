Hickory council says goodbye to Ward 4 representative, announces application process for filling vacancy

The Hickory City Council bid farewell to Councilman David Williams and set out their approach for filling his soon-to-be vacant seat at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Williams is resigning after five years on the council. He said he is resigning because he needs a larger home for his family and could not find an affordable home that met his needs within in the ward he currently represents.

The city held a reception for Williams prior to Tuesday’s meeting and presented him with gifts during the meeting. These included framed photos of his time on council, a city seal and his council nameplate.

Williams said he's had a wonderful time serving on council and expressed his gratitude for the residents who elected him, his fellow council members, city staff and his family.

“It’s been an honor to serve on council, to serve such a great city,” Williams said. “Thank you to the citizens for putting your trust in me to take this position.”

The other members of council along with City Manager Warren Wood and City Attorney John Crone spoke of their appreciation for Williams. Margaret Pope, treasurer for the Hickory NAACP and former Hickory school board member, praised Williams in remarks to council.

“He has represented Ward 4 well,” Pope said. “He has always been available for us to call, go to his shop, knock on his door and talk to him about any concerns. We will miss you.”

Mayor Hank Guess clarified that Williams will not formally leave the council until he moves, which is expected to be around early February.

Guess proposed the city adopt an application process. The entire council, including Williams, voted to use the application process to choose a new council member.

Anyone interested in filling the open seat would have to submit a letter of interest and summary of their qualifications to City Attorney Crone’s office by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Once all applications are received, the city council will consider the next steps for how to proceed. A majority of the council will have to agree on a candidate for them to be appointed.

In adopting this plan, the city council is following an approach similar to one used to appoint a new member the last time there was a vacancy on the council in 2018.

In that case, the council was filling the empty seat created by the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton. The council ultimately appointed Charlotte Williams out of a field of eight candidates.

Candidates for appointment must meet the same qualifications as if they were running for the office. That means they must live in Ward 4, which is located in the southern part of Hickory and includes the Ridgeview community. City ordinances specify candidates must also be qualified voters.

Anyone the council appoints would have to run for reelection this fall if they want to stay on the council past this year.