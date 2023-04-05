The bidding process for the city-owned property on U.S. Highway 70 that was the victim of several sinkholes will continue.

Hickory City Council voted to reject the highest bid at their meeting Tuesday.

In February, the city received a $250,000 offer for the property at 1100 U.S. Highway 70 SE from Hickory-based CPM Enterprise LLC.

The property is known for being the site of a series of sinkholes starting in 2002, when a large hole formed in the parking lot of a restaurant and a Corvette car fell inside.

Sinkholes were a recurring problem at the property through 2018 when repairs were made as part of a $4.8 million partnership between the city and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

During the initial upset bid process, RIMS USA, a tire retailer based in South Carolina made a $300,000 offer for the 1.66-acre property, triggering a new upset bid process.

CPM responded with a second bid of $314,950, which was $100 short of the amount they needed to offer under state law, City Clerk Debbie Miller said after opening the bid in March.

Hickory Business Services Manager Dave Leonetti recommended the council reject the $300,000 bid in a memo included in the council’s agenda packet.

"Staff feels this calculation error was in good faith, and the bidder meant to raise the bid by the proper amount,” according to the memo.

The memo went on: “The presence of multiple bidders indicates that the value of the property is likely to remain higher than the current high bid. The spirit of the upset bid process is to obtain the greatest possible value for surplus city-owned property. City council retains the right to reject all upset bids at the conclusion of the process.”

City staff asked the council to set CPM’s $314,950 bid as the new top offer and to open another 10-day upset bidding period, which will begin when the city clerk publishes official notice.

The council unanimously voted to follow the staff recommendation and reject the current high bid. The matter was part of the council’s consent agenda and was passed without discussion, which is typical for consent agenda matters.