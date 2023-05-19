Construction bids for Hickory’s walkway project in the Ridgeview community came in millions of dollars higher than the city budgeted for. The Hickory City Council voted to reject bids for the project and to continue bidding to get the project within budget.

The vote occurred at the end of Tuesday’s meeting when City Manager Warren Wood asked the council to add the rejection of the bids for the Historic Ridgeview Walk.

The Historic Ridgeview Walk, previously known as the Book Walk, is part of the system of walking and biking paths in Hickory that also includes the City Walk and Riverwalk. It will run past points of interest such as the Ridgeview Branch Library, the Ridgeview Recreation Center and a monument to the 1964 Ridgeview High School football team.

The project will also include upgrades to the intersection on U.S. Highway 70 by the Walmart Neighborhood Market that will make it easier for pedestrians to get across the road.

Wood told the council that bids had come in over budget after they opened bids twice and had only one bidder each time.

The city received a $9.6 million bid from Neill Grading & Construction Co., well above the $4.5 million budget for the project, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

Since there is federal money involved with the project, Wood said the city is prohibited from negotiating for lower cost.

He assured the members of council that the rejection of the bids would delay but not derail the project.

“It will probably set us back a month but we’re going to have better numbers because when you just have one bid, it’s not competitive,” Wood said, adding: “I don’t want to give the impression that anything’s in jeopardy. We plan on having multiple bids the next time around based on the contractors that we have talked to so that’s going to help bring the number down by itself.”

New system development fees approved

The city council also voted to update its system development fees, which are the one-time fees charged for new development to cover the cost of expanding utility systems to serve the new development.

The fees adopted by the council vary depending on connection size. The water rates range from $1,695 to $135,600 and the sewer rates range from $1,180 to $94,400. These fees are not charged to existing customers.

These represent increases from the previous rates of $541 to $28,853 for water and $584 to $31,147 for sewer.

State law requires the city to hire an outside company to review its system development fees at least once every five years. The city brought in the firm Willdan Financial Services to help with the process.

The firm concluded a 45-day comment period where the analysis and proposed new rates were posted on the city website earlier this year. Willdan representative Daryll Parker said they did not receive any comments.