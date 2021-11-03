Hickory council OKs social district in downtown

Visitors to Hickory will soon be able to walk around downtown with alcoholic beverages. Hickory City Council approved a new social district on Tuesday by a unanimous vote.

Social districts are defined areas of cities where people are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages under certain conditions. Cities are allowed to create such areas as a result of a recently enacted state law.

The city is required under the law to post signs showing the boundaries of the district. The district would include Union Square and several blocks surrounding it.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city hopes to be able to meet the requirements to officially establish the district by the end of the year.

Hours for the district will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

People in downtown will be able to walk around with alcoholic drinks sold by businesses in or directly adjacent to the district that are licensed to sell alcohol on their premises.

The drinks would be in plastic cups with labels identifying the district, the business that sold the drink and other legally required information.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

