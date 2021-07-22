Hickory council OKs rezoning, annexation for housing development

The Hickory City Council agreed to annex and rezone property for a housing project off Short Road and Eller Drive at its meeting Tuesday.

The companies REC Group and RECL NC requested the annexation and rezoning for the 137-acre property.

The council’s agenda packet indicated the developers are planning to build 316 single-family houses.

However, Eric Yeargain, a land development manager with Neill Grading & Construction Co. who is involved with the project, told the council the companies are looking at between 280 and 300 homes in the preliminary phases of the planning.

The rezoning approved by the council allows up to 549 homes.

Speaking to the council during the public hearing on the rezoning, Yeargain said they would have a better idea of the project details later in the process.

“I think tonight’s anticipated and hopeful approval will allow us to transition from a preliminary planning stage, which is very raw at this point, into a more intense design phase which will bring more clarity to the details of the proposal,” Yeargain said.