Hickory council OKs new ward map in 6-1 vote

The Hickory City Council adopted a new redistricting plan for the city at its meeting Tuesday night.
The council went with Option C, one of three redistricting plans under consideration by the city. Option C was recommended at the meeting by City Manager Warren Wood.
Option C was a later proposal that the council accepted for consideration at its Oct. 5 meeting. The option was created based on requests from Ward 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton.
Williams wanted the Sunset Hills development to stay in her neighborhood to provide socioeconomic diversity to the ward and to keep her ward, the northernmost ward in the city, closer to the center of the city.
Patton asked for the option because her neighbors across the street would have been taken out of her ward under other maps.
Under the map adopted by council, Ward 2, currently the second-largest ward, would become the largest ward though its population would not change.
Ward 4 would gain the most new residents (854) under the map. Ward 6, currently the largest ward, will lose 1,420 residents to become the smallest ward.
Populations in the wards would range from 6,950 in Ward 6 to 7,599 in Ward 2. The racial and ethnic mix of the wards would be similar to the city's previous map.
There was a public hearing on the proposed ward maps, but no one spoke.
The map was adopted in a 6-1 vote. Ward 4 Councilman David Williams was the sole vote against.
Williams said after the meeting he objected to the process of how Option C was introduced and wanted to see more data for the option made available to the public.
“It doesn’t even involve my ward but I’m a city councilman for the entire city so I felt like to the people of Ward 6 and Ward 2, there should have been more information provided to them because, I mean, this was decided just by two people for an entire ward,” Williams said.
Unlike Options A and B, Option C was not presented to the council by the experts the city hired to help with redistricting. Demographic data on Option C was posted to the city’s redistricting webpage on Friday.
Once the adoption of the new map becomes official upon second reading, a copy will be submitted to the Catawba County Board of Elections.
The new map will be in effect for next year’s city elections. A primary, if it is needed, will take place in March of next year with the general election on April 26. Filing in those elections will take place in December.