Hickory council OKs new ward map in 6-1 vote

There was a public hearing on the proposed ward maps, but no one spoke.

The map was adopted in a 6-1 vote. Ward 4 Councilman David Williams was the sole vote against.

Williams said after the meeting he objected to the process of how Option C was introduced and wanted to see more data for the option made available to the public.

“It doesn’t even involve my ward but I’m a city councilman for the entire city so I felt like to the people of Ward 6 and Ward 2, there should have been more information provided to them because, I mean, this was decided just by two people for an entire ward,” Williams said.

Unlike Options A and B, Option C was not presented to the council by the experts the city hired to help with redistricting. Demographic data on Option C was posted to the city’s redistricting webpage on Friday.

Once the adoption of the new map becomes official upon second reading, a copy will be submitted to the Catawba County Board of Elections.

The new map will be in effect for next year’s city elections. A primary, if it is needed, will take place in March of next year with the general election on April 26. Filing in those elections will take place in December.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.