Hickory council member has questions about state zoning bill

Patton said later in an interview that she had not formed an opinion on the bill but wanted to hear more about how it might affect the city.

“I don’t want (the city’s prospects for growth) hampered and our ability to guide our own destiny to be handicapped,” Patton said.

It is not clear to what extent the changes in the bill would have for Hickory. The city currently allows duplexes in all but one of its residential districts and in some commercial districts.

The legislation has attracted some prominent opposition.

The N.C. League of Municipalities has come out against the bill.

A flyer from the organization says the bill would “usurp local control, undermine the rights of existing property owners and damage existing home values” by effectively doing away with single-family zoning.

Rep. Destin Hall, a Republican representing Caldwell County, is a sponsor of the House version of the bill. Hall had not responded to questions about the intent and purpose of the bill as of 3 p.m. Friday.

No action has been taken on the bill in either chamber in more than two weeks.

The full text of the bill can be read by visiting www.ncleg.gov and typing “H401” into the search bar at the top left of the page.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

