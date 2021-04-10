Hickory council member has questions about state zoning bill

A Hickory City Council member has asked city staff to research a state bill that would make changes to the zoning policies and authority of local governments.
House Bill 401 — and its Senate counterpart SB 349 — would alter zoning throughout the state in several significant ways.
A key provision of the bill would require municipalities to permit what it calls “middle housing” — defined as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and town homes — in all districts where residential development is allowed.
Under the bill, the state would adopt regulations for triplexes and quadplexes that local governments would have to follow in making their own rules for those housing types.
Other provisions of the bill would also limit zoning authority in other ways as well.
Under one such provision, local governments would not be able to rezone properties with access to public utilities to decrease density or reduce uses allowed for a given property “unless the local government can show a change in circumstances that substantially affects the public health safety or welfare.”
At the end of Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting, Councilwoman Jill Patton asked Hickory city staff to look into the legislation and come back to council with their findings.
Patton said later in an interview that she had not formed an opinion on the bill but wanted to hear more about how it might affect the city.
“I don’t want (the city’s prospects for growth) hampered and our ability to guide our own destiny to be handicapped,” Patton said.
It is not clear to what extent the changes in the bill would have for Hickory. The city currently allows duplexes in all but one of its residential districts and in some commercial districts.
The legislation has attracted some prominent opposition.
The N.C. League of Municipalities has come out against the bill.
A flyer from the organization says the bill would “usurp local control, undermine the rights of existing property owners and damage existing home values” by effectively doing away with single-family zoning.
Rep. Destin Hall, a Republican representing Caldwell County, is a sponsor of the House version of the bill. Hall had not responded to questions about the intent and purpose of the bill as of 3 p.m. Friday.
No action has been taken on the bill in either chamber in more than two weeks.
The full text of the bill can be read by visiting www.ncleg.gov and typing “H401” into the search bar at the top left of the page.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.