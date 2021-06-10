Hickory council awards $20.8 million contract for walkway

The Hickory City Council awarded a $20.8 million contract for construction of the city’s Aviation Walk to Neill Grading & Construction Co. at a special meeting Wednesday.

The Aviation Walk, one of the city’s planned walking and biking paths, will include a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321 that leads to L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

It will be part of the walkway system that also includes the City Walk and Riverwalk. The walking paths are funded partly through a $40 million bond passed in 2014.

While it is considered part of the bond program, City Manager Warren Wood said no bond funds had been used for the Aviation Walk yet, though some may be in the future.

The project is funded through a $17 million federal grant the city received along with regular city funding.

The contract also includes a section of a walking and biking path on Main Avenue NW and 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road.

COVID, Trivium funding

The Hickory council also voted to accept $4.1 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic-related federal stimulus initiative that became law in March.