Hickory City Council approved the annexation of a 141-unit apartment complex currently under construction near Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The company, Redwood Hickory, sought the annexation for the property at 3060 12th Ave. SE in order to connect to the city’s sewer system.

The land was previously part of Hickory’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, an area outside Hickory’s formal limits where the city has authority to enact zoning regulations.

The 33-acre property is zoned to allow for residential development up to 30 units per acre.

Building permit update

The number of building permits issued through the first nine months of the fiscal year dropped slightly from the same point last year, according to Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday.

From July 2022 to March 2023, 566 residential and commercial permits were issued, compared to 568 permits for that same period in the prior year.

However, the value of those projects had decreased by a little more.

The value of residential projects decreased from about $33 million in 2022 to roughly $29 million for the current period, a drop of about 12%. Commercial values fell from $153.6 million to $145.5 million, a decrease of roughly 5.3%.

Miller offered some perspective on those values.

“There is a slight concern in the value of those but again we are used to getting $100 million in value or less historically and this year so far through nine months we’re almost at $175 million,” Miller said. “Last year, we had our best year in all of our memories I think the city manager and I can attest — over $186 million through this time last year.”