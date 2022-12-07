Hickory continues affordable housing push, sells 10 city-owned lots to developer for new homes

The city of Hickory has agreed to sell 10 city-owned pieces of land to a developer to build housing for low- to moderate-income residents

Under the agreement with Charlotte-based firm JRN Development, the city will sell the lots, which are along Eighth Avenue Drive Southwest, Third Street Place and Third Street Court Southwest, to the company at $3,000 per lot, Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson told Hickory City Council members during their meeting Tuesday.

The company will be obligated to build 10 new homes on the properties within a year of entering into the contract.

The homes will be a minimum of 1,100 square feet in size and include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These homes would be reserved for households making 80% of the area median income, which Dickerson said is currently $53,900 for a family of four. The income figure varies depending on household size and is updated every year. Dickerson said the income limit would likely rise next year.

Prices on the homes will range from $170,000 for units without garages to closer to $180,000 for those with garages, Dickerson said.

She said the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and North Carolina Housing Finance Agency will help provide down payment assistance.

The council voted unanimously to enter into the agreement.

The deal is a continuation of the city’s Affordable Housing Initiative, which has generated eight new homes since 2021. All eight homes have been sold. This agreement also marks the second time the city has partnered with JRN to build housing. The company completed six new homes earlier this year.