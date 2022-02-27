Hickory considers bringing in outside attorneys following collapse of arches

The city of Hickory is poised to bring in outside attorneys to advise them in the wake of the City Walk pedestrian bridge arch collapse.

“We will in all likelihood have outside counsel involved, but we don’t yet. But I think that’s going to happen in the near future,” Hickory City Attorney John Crone said Friday morning.

Crone said he was not aware of any party having filed a lawsuit as of Friday morning.

Friday marked a week since the 40-ton arches over the City Walk pedestrian bridge collapsed, falling onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge where they have remained.

Mayor Hank Guess said Friday there was still no word on the cause of the collapse, and it is not known when the arches will be removed.

“Any time you have a catastrophic event such as this that was unexpected, it’s always been my experience … that it takes a while to determine what caused it,” Guess said, adding: “Obviously we don’t want to do anything prematurely, and we don’t want to rush anything.”