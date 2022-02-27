Hickory considers bringing in outside attorneys following collapse of arches

The city of Hickory is poised to bring in outside attorneys to advise them in the wake of the City Walk pedestrian bridge arch collapse.
“We will in all likelihood have outside counsel involved, but we don’t yet. But I think that’s going to happen in the near future,” Hickory City Attorney John Crone said Friday morning.
Crone said he was not aware of any party having filed a lawsuit as of Friday morning.
Friday marked a week since the 40-ton arches over the City Walk pedestrian bridge collapsed, falling onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge where they have remained.
Mayor Hank Guess said Friday there was still no word on the cause of the collapse, and it is not known when the arches will be removed.
“Any time you have a catastrophic event such as this that was unexpected, it’s always been my experience … that it takes a while to determine what caused it,” Guess said, adding: “Obviously we don’t want to do anything prematurely, and we don’t want to rush anything.”
The city does not want to move the arches until relevant parties have had a chance to inspect and gather evidence. The entities involved in that process include the contractor, Neill Grading & Construction Co., manufacturer Western Wood Structures, subcontractor Dane Construction, consultant Freese and Nichols and the city’s insurance company, Guess said.
He also said he spoke with a N.C. Department of Transportation representative who said the agency is continuing to monitor the condition of the Main Avenue bridge as the arches lie atop it.
The City Walk arches were part of the city’s bond program, which was initially funded by $40 million approved by voters in 2014 and has since been enhanced with tens of millions of dollars of grant funding.
The arches themselves cost around $750,000, roughly 5% of the contract for the City Walk walkway.
For the last six years, the bond process has been shaped by the 42-member Bond Implementation Commission.
The commission was created for the purpose of providing community input into the bond process and helping to communicate the city’s work on the bond projects, which include such walkways as the City Walk and Riverwalk.
Burk Wyatt, the chairman of the bond commission, addressed the collapse on Thursday. “I know it’s a minor setback in the overall scheme of things, but I think still what the bond commission is doing is a worthwhile effort for our community,” Wyatt said.
When asked about the bond commission role when it comes to pushing for answers about the arch collapse and seeking accountability where appropriate: “I’m not sure that’s our function, but we need to let the process work.”