Hickory and Conover officials broke ground on the 46,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Monday afternoon.

The $14 million addition was designed by Holland & Hamrick Architects and will be built by Hickory Construction. The expansion will give the convention center a total of 132,000 square feet of event space.

The bulk of the expansion, about 35,000 square feet of new space, will be devoted to building an addition with wood floors and 30-foot-high ceilings.

In addition to providing additional room for meetings and shows, the expansion area will also allow the center to host travel sports events.

The expansion will include space for four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts. Convention center leaders have also said the addition would be well-suited for activities such as gymnastics, wrestling and cheerleading.

Other parts of the expansion will include a 2,500-square-foot Furniture Hall of Fame intended to pay homage to Hickory’s manufacturing history as well as a new lobby, halls and storage space.

Parts of the existing convention center will be upgraded to include new lighting, sound systems, bathrooms with touchless technology and a covered walkway from the parking deck to the main entrance.

The project will be funded through the occupancy tax the cities of Hickory and Conover levy on hotel stays and on revenue generated by the center. The expansion is expected to take around 18 months.

This is the second expansion in the 26-year history of the convention center. The first occurred in 2005.

Bruce Eckard, a member of the Conover City Council and the chair of the Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority, spoke about the growth that will result from the expansion.

“We believe that this expansion will once again lead to the need for even more hotels because when this next phase is complete, it will bring more visitors to our community, which will make it a win-win for all of us,” Eckard said.

He added that the expansion would give the Hickory convention center more space on a single level than the convention centers in Asheville or Winston-Salem.

Both the convention center and the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, which is located in the same building, will remain open during the work. The convention center will continue to hold events while the work is ongoing.