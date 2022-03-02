Hickory city manager: City will not independently investigate arch collapse

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the city would not be conducting an investigation into the 40-ton arch collapse on the recommendation of the city’s insurance company.
Wood also said the city will be adopting a tight-lipped approach when it comes to providing information about the collapse, suggesting Hickory will release little more than required to by state public records law.
He made the comments during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. It was the first time Wood spoke publicly about the collapse of the 40-ton, $750,000 arches since they fell shortly after midnight Feb. 18.
Reiterating previous statements from the city, Wood told the council there were protections in place to ensure the city recouped costs stemming from the collapse.
Wood said the city had not officially taken ownership of the arches because the project had not been closed. He said the city would not be responsible for the removal of the giant arches, either, noting again that the city had not taken ownership. Wood said the Main Avenue bridge, where the arches landed when they fell, is under the purview of the N.C. Department of Transportation and that other parties would be responsible for the removal of the arches.
Wood’s description of the bridge as an N.C. Department of Transportation bridge contradicts information provided by NCDOT Communications Officer Marcus Thompson.
“It appears only N.C. 127 is maintained by NCDOT, but not Main Avenue NE, so we would only assess if work is needed on 127,” Thompson said in February.
After the meeting, Wood said he could not confirm when the arches would be removed.
Councilwoman Charlotte Williams raised the question of a city investigation into the arch collapse, asking if the city would “get a detailed report on what caused the accident.”
Wood responded: “There are multiple entities preparing multiple reports to determine what happened. We are not one of them. We may or may not have access. I don’t know what the reports are going to say.”
He added: “This kind of starts getting a little bit beyond what I intended, but we’ve got to be careful about the city doing a forensic analysis on what happened because it could give ammunition to one party who may appear to be responsible, if our report were to come back and say, ‘Well, no, this is the reason it happened.’ The insurance company has advised us not to get involved in that.”
Wood also suggested that commissioning such a report could interfere with the city receiving restitution.
Citing the many companies, insurance carriers and attorneys involved in the aftermath of the collapse, Wood said the city would be keeping updates regarding the arches to a minimum.
“The overall message is that moving forward, answering questions, making comments, statements is going to be the exception,” Wood told the council. “However for the public, the media, if there are public records that we are in possession of related to this that we’re obligated to provide, we’ll do that as we go through the process with the legal department.”
The communication policy around the arches that Wood described presents a stark contrast to the way city leaders have spoken about the arches previously. Over the last year, city officials were often eager to tout the arches as a major component of the city’s revitalization efforts.
The arches were a centerpiece of the City Walk, the recently completed walkway between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory which was funded through the 2014 bond referendum and additional grants obtained by the city. The arches alone accounted for roughly 5% of the $14.3 million contract awarded to Neill Grading & Construction Co.
News releases from the city about the structure referred to them as “the iconic arches.”
In March 2021, when the first arch went up, City Walk Subcommittee Chairman Frank Young said he hoped that the arch would be “Hickory’s iconic image,” a structure that would be identified with Hickory from well beyond the city limits and would convey the image of a beautiful, attractive community.
In December, the city’s celebration of the opening of City Walk culminated in the lighting of the arches.
Aside from Charlotte Williams, who asked the question about the investigation and sought confirmation that the city would be compensated for the loss, no other council member spoke about the arches in open session.
The other council members — Mayor Hank Guess, Councilmen Danny Seaver, David Zagaroli, David Williams, Tony Wood and Councilwoman Jill Patton — were present for the meeting.
The only other reference to the arches at Tuesday’s meeting came from Hickory resident Chris Simmons during the public comment period.
“I think that the collapse of the arches and the process that will go forward of whatever replaces them offers a great opportunity to promote a sense of ownership, public participation, inclusion and to have wonderful conversations,” Simmons said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
