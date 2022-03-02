Hickory city manager: City will not independently investigate arch collapse

“It appears only N.C. 127 is maintained by NCDOT, but not Main Avenue NE, so we would only assess if work is needed on 127,” Thompson said in February.

After the meeting, Wood said he could not confirm when the arches would be removed.

Councilwoman Charlotte Williams raised the question of a city investigation into the arch collapse, asking if the city would “get a detailed report on what caused the accident.”

Wood responded: “There are multiple entities preparing multiple reports to determine what happened. We are not one of them. We may or may not have access. I don’t know what the reports are going to say.”

He added: “This kind of starts getting a little bit beyond what I intended, but we’ve got to be careful about the city doing a forensic analysis on what happened because it could give ammunition to one party who may appear to be responsible, if our report were to come back and say, ‘Well, no, this is the reason it happened.’ The insurance company has advised us not to get involved in that.”

Wood also suggested that commissioning such a report could interfere with the city receiving restitution.