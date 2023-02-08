Hickory’s city manager said he will advise the city council to change the tax rate in light of a substantial increase in many property values.

It’s not clear exactly how much the rate will change but City Manager Warren Wood said during Tuesday's Hickory City Council meeting that people applying the current tax rate to their new property value are miscalculating.

“We will recommend a new property tax rate and the calculation people are doing is not correct,” Wood told the council. City staff do not currently have enough information to recommend a specific rate but said they would discuss the matter in more detail at the council’s retreat in April.

While Wood did not state how the rate may change, there are reasons to believe the new rate will be lower than the one the city currently levies.

Revaluation is distinct from the tax process. The notices owners have so far are not tax bills.

These notices show the new value of real property such as land and buildings through the legally mandated revaluation process, which updates property values to reflect market conditions.

However, revaluation does have an impact on property taxes. The tax rates implemented by local governments this year will be applied to those new property values.

An increase in the property values can allow local governments to bring in the same amount of revenue with a lower tax rate.

There has certainly been an increase in property values this time around. Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said most property owners are seeing values rise between 50% to 70% on average.

The topic of revaluation and its potential impact on property tax rates was not part of the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting but Councilman Tony Wood raised the matter following Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller’s quarterly financial report.

Tony Wood said there was “a high level of anxiety” following the recent delivery of updated property values and asked Miller to explain the relationship between the revaluation and city tax rates.

Miller said the council weighs its operational needs and priorities along with real property values, personal property value and the value of property owned by utilities, which is appraised by the state.

The final real property values will be settled in the next few months as property values are appealed and appeals are resolved, Miller said.

Based on those considerations, the city staff recommends a tax rate to the city council, which will set the tax rate through approval of the budget. The new tax rate will go into effect on July 1.

He noted that residents in Hickory, as in other municipalities, are required to pay both city and county taxes, which are set by different governing bodies.

Hickory residents have seen their property taxes rise 6 cents in recent years to fund the bond debt the city issued to finance such projects as the City Walk and Riverwalk.

Whether and to what degree the city will be able to reverse those increases will be a matter of discussion in the coming months.

Signs of slowdown?

During his quarterly financial presentation earlier in the meeting, Miller remarked that they were seeing some indications of developers pulling back amid economic concerns.

“We are hearing some changes from developers delaying projects as a result of a potential recession. Primarily those are developers that have multiple projects that they are planning, so instead of doing three projects they are only doing one or two,” Miller said.

He added, “We are keeping an eye on that to make sure, ‘Hey are folks really starting to pull back their spending or are they continuing to spend?’”