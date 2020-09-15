 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory City Council to vote on property swap with homeless ministry
0 comments

Hickory City Council to vote on property swap with homeless ministry

{{featured_button_text}}
Homeless Ministry

The Hickory City Council will consider giving two city-owned properties on Fairgrove Church Road, including the one seen above at 1209 Fairgrove Church Road SE, to a local ministry so the ministry can expand its services to the homeless. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

The city of Hickory is poised to give two pieces of city-owned property to a homeless ministry in exchange for the ministry’s current location.

The agreement between the city and Strong Life Ministries, which is based at the Lifehouse off Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard, is included in the consent agenda for the Hickory City Council meeting at 7 p.m. today.

The consent agenda is usually passed unanimously in a single motion without discussion of the individual items.

Under the agreement, the city would give the ministry two properties on Fairgrove Church Road. 

The ministry would be required to use the new properties to provide services in the following areas: employment, education, mental health and substance abuse, according to materials in the agenda packet.

The ministry would give the Lifehouse property to the city. The ministry would also be required to return the Fairgrove Church Road properties if the property is not used for the specified purposes.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert