Hickory City Council to vote on property swap with homeless ministry

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Hickory is poised to give two pieces of city-owned property to a homeless ministry in exchange for the ministry’s current location.

The agreement between the city and Strong Life Ministries, which is based at the Lifehouse off Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard, is included in the consent agenda for the Hickory City Council meeting at 7 p.m. today.

The consent agenda is usually passed unanimously in a single motion without discussion of the individual items.

Under the agreement, the city would give the ministry two properties on Fairgrove Church Road.

The ministry would be required to use the new properties to provide services in the following areas: employment, education, mental health and substance abuse, according to materials in the agenda packet.

The ministry would give the Lifehouse property to the city. The ministry would also be required to return the Fairgrove Church Road properties if the property is not used for the specified purposes.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.