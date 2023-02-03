The Hickory City Council has called a special meeting for Monday to interview applicants to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on the council.

Councilman David Williams announced last month he would be resigning his seat because he and his family are moving out of the ward.

The city council is tasked with filling that seat. The council decided to solicit applications from residents interested in being appointed.

The application process closed on Jan. 27 and yielded six applicants. A former president of the Hickory NAACP, a Hickory school board member and a pastor are among those seeking the appointment.

Each applicant will be given 15 minutes Monday to make their case and respond to questions from council members. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall located at 76 N. Center Street.

Who is in the running?

The six residents who applied for appointment are: Sam Hunt, the Rev. Anthony Freeman, Ittiely Carson, Jerisha Farrer, Anetia Ramseur Wright and Jarrel Jett.

Hunt currently serves as the second vice president of the Hickory NAACP. He previously served as the organization’s president. Hunt is also a member of the Hickory Regional Planning Commission.

Freeman is the pastor at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. Carson is a member of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education who listed her occupation as being in furniture sales and design in a 2021 questionnaire.

Farrer is the director of inclusive excellence at Forsyth Technical Community College. She is a member of the Hickory NAACP, Hickory Young Professionals and the Hickory Music Factory Board. Farrer previously served on the Bond Implementation Commission.

Wright is a teacher at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School. She previously ran for the Ward 4 seat in 2013, finishing first in the primary but losing to now-Mayor Hank Guess in the at-large general election.

Jett describes himself as "unofficially retired" and said he worked in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, retail and health care. He also said he is an aspiring poet and author.

When will the council vote?

It is unclear when the council will actually vote to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

A vote could come as soon as Monday’s special meeting but the city has indicated that will not be the case.

“Hickory City Council will make the appointment to the Ward 4 seat at a later date,” according to a release sent out by the city Friday.

The council may not take long to make the appointment, however.

Discussion or potential action on the Ward 4 vacancy is listed on the agenda for the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting, which takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m., a day after the special meeting.

Whoever the council appoints will have to run for reelection this fall to hold onto the seat beyond this year.