Hickory City Council to hold workshop on racial, ethnic disparities

The Hickory City Council will be holding a special workshop later this month to discuss challenges related to inequity between various ethnic and racial groups in the city.

Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller announced the meeting with representatives of the K-64 program, Catawba Valley Community College and Western Piedmont Council of Governments during a presentation to the council on Tuesday.

The public meeting will be held at noon on Feb. 23 on the community college campus.

Miller said the purpose of the meeting will be to examine what these groups are currently doing to address the gaps while also examining existing needs.

The presentation follows the release of a report compiled by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments that shows stark educational, economic, age and other disparities between different racial and ethnic groups in the city.

The city asked the council of governments to put together the report after a dialogue with the Hickory NAACP, which requested data on racial disparities last summer.

Both Mayor Hank Guess and Councilman David Williams emphasized that addressing the problems revealed in the report would be an ongoing process that would take time.

“I like what we’re doing but we’re just scratching the surface because we’re fighting and peeling back hundreds of years of mindset and things that are in place,” Williams said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

