Hickory City Council to hold special redistricting meeting

The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to review proposed redistricting plans for the city.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. — prior to the council’s regularly scheduled meeting — at City Hall on North Center Street.

Like governments at other levels, Hickory is required to redistrict because of population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. The plans ultimately adopted by the council will determine the electoral district of residents in the city’s six wards for the next decade.

The city is working with Raleigh-based law firm Tharrington Smith on redistricting.

Tuesday’s presentation will begin the public redistricting process.

Following presentation of the plans, the city anticipates holding a public hearing on redistricting on Oct. 19, according to a tentative schedule presented by City Manager Warren Wood earlier this month.

The city is expected to adopt a plan by Nov. 2. and submit the plan to the Catawba County Board of Elections by Nov. 17.

Hickory was originally supposed to have elections this fall. However, a delay in the census data needed for redistricting pushed those elections back to next year.

City primaries — if any are needed — are now scheduled to take place March 8 with a general election on April 26.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

