Hickory City Council to hold special meeting on bike plan

The Hickory City Council will be holding a special meeting to hear a presentation on the city’s new biking and pedestrian plan.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, a little more than an hour before the regular council meeting.
For the last year, the city has been developing a plan outlining ways to improve the city’s walking and biking infrastructure.
Alta Planning + Design received an $85,000 contract to help with the plan. Representatives of the company will be making the presentation Tuesday.
The city also established a steering committee of residents and leaders in government and the community to guide the process.
The planning process has included a public input meeting in February as well as surveys to get feedback on community needs and wants when it comes to walking and biking.
A 164-page draft report was released in September and is available on the city’s website.
The report’s recommendations include additional sidewalks in some places and creating bike lanes with greater demarcation and separation from other parts of the street.
A proposed bike loop around Hickory known as the Hickory Urban Bike Loop is also included in the report.
The report can be read on the city’s website by visiting https://www.hickorync.gov/hickory-pedestrian-bicycle-plan.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
