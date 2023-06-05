Hickory residents will have a chance to weigh in on the city’s proposed budget at Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

The budget proposed by Hickory City Manager Warren Wood would lower the city’s tax rate from 62.75 cents per $100 of value to 45.5 cents.

Wood wrote in his budget message the 45.5-cent rate is the revenue neutral rate, which is the rate that brings in the same amount of revenue as the current year while also accounting for growth.

The reduction in tax rate would come at a time when property values in Hickory have risen in the recent revaluation. The average increase in Hickory was 66%, with a 58% average increase in residential values and 76% average increase in business properties, Wood wrote in the budget message.

Even if the 17-cent tax rate cut is approved by the council, many property owners will still end up paying more than they did last year.

The owner of a house valued at $200,000 in 2022 would have paid $1,255 in property taxes last year.

If the value of that house increased by the citywide average of 58%, it would now be valued at $316,000. Under the proposed tax rate, the homeowner would pay about $1,438 — an increase of $183.

The proposed budget also includes increases of 10% on water and sewer fees, which Wood wrote would translate to an additional $2.35 on the average household bill. Fees for solid waste would rise from $26 per month to $27 per month.

The new budget will go into effect July 1.