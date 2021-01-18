Hickory City Council to hear presentation on economic, demographic data

The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to hear a presentation related to economic and demographic data in Hickory.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall located at 76 N. Center St. The special meeting is set to occur shortly before the regularly scheduled meeting at 7.

Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, will be making the presentation, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

“We don’t anticipate any action, but there may be action at a future date,” Killian said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

