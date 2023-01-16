 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Hickory City Council to discuss Ward 4 vacancy on Tuesday

  • 0
David Williams Resignation 1.PNG

Councilman David Williams, left, speaks with Councilman Danny Seaver, center, and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams after announcing his plan to resign at  the Jan. 3 Hickory City Council meeting. The council will discuss plans for filling the vacancy on Tuesday. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Councilman David Williams is set to attend his final meeting in office on Tuesday. The other members of Hickory City Council will discuss how to fill the vacancy left by his departure.

Williams announced at the Jan. 3 council meeting he would be resigning his seat.

Williams has served on the council since 2017, winning two elections to the Ward 4 seat. Ward 4 covers part of southern Hickory and includes the Ridgeview community.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists discussion of the vacancy as among the business the council will undertake but it does not include additional details.

Council members will decide how to fill the empty seat. The council could directly nominate and vote on prospective candidates or members could opt to go through a more involved process.

When the council filled the most recent vacancy created by the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton in 2018, the council had prospective council members submit resumes. The city leaders held an open interview process during a public meeting. They ultimately appointed Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, who has gone on to be elected in her own right. 

People are also reading…

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Hickory City Hall located at 76 N. Center Street. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert