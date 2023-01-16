Hickory City Council to discuss Ward 4 vacancy on Tuesday

Councilman David Williams is set to attend his final meeting in office on Tuesday. The other members of Hickory City Council will discuss how to fill the vacancy left by his departure.

Williams announced at the Jan. 3 council meeting he would be resigning his seat.

Williams has served on the council since 2017, winning two elections to the Ward 4 seat. Ward 4 covers part of southern Hickory and includes the Ridgeview community.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists discussion of the vacancy as among the business the council will undertake but it does not include additional details.

Council members will decide how to fill the empty seat. The council could directly nominate and vote on prospective candidates or members could opt to go through a more involved process.

When the council filled the most recent vacancy created by the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton in 2018, the council had prospective council members submit resumes. The city leaders held an open interview process during a public meeting. They ultimately appointed Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, who has gone on to be elected in her own right.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Hickory City Hall located at 76 N. Center Street.