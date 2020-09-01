Hickory City Council to consider rezoning, condemnations at meeting tonight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory City Council will consider requests to annex and rezone property in southeast Hickory for a commercial development tonight.

The request concerns four separate parcels of land located at the southwest corner of Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and Startown Road across from the Catawba Valley Community College Workforce Solutions Center, according to the council agenda.

Those properties are split between four pairs of owners. Three of the properties are currently in Hickory’s extra-territorial jurisdiction while one is under county jurisdiction, according to the agenda.

Including street rights-of-way, the total area is roughly 15.9 acres.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the annexation is being requested so the city can extend utilities to the properties.

In addition to the annexation, six of the property owners are asking that 10.5 acres of the land be rezoned from residential designations to a commercial designation.

Killian said there will be a commercial project at the site but specifics on the project were not available Monday.

More easements