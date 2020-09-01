Hickory City Council to consider rezoning, condemnations at meeting tonight

Hickory City Council will consider requests to annex and rezone property in southeast Hickory for a commercial development tonight.
The request concerns four separate parcels of land located at the southwest corner of Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and Startown Road across from the Catawba Valley Community College Workforce Solutions Center, according to the council agenda.
Those properties are split between four pairs of owners. Three of the properties are currently in Hickory’s extra-territorial jurisdiction while one is under county jurisdiction, according to the agenda.
Including street rights-of-way, the total area is roughly 15.9 acres.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the annexation is being requested so the city can extend utilities to the properties.
In addition to the annexation, six of the property owners are asking that 10.5 acres of the land be rezoned from residential designations to a commercial designation.
Killian said there will be a commercial project at the site but specifics on the project were not available Monday.
More easements
The council will also consider starting the condemnation process on a property in northwest Hickory to gain easements for the city’s walking and biking trail system.
The property in question is on 11th Street NW and belongs to First Class Enterprises NC LLC, according to the agenda packet.
The city is seeking easements and rights-of-way on the property to facilitate construction of its trail system, which is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014 as well as grants.
The cost for the easement is listed as $116,100.
The decision on the additional easements comes two weeks after the council voted to condemn 15 other properties in northwest Hickory for the trails.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.