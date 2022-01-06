Hickory City council rezones church property from residential to commercial

The Hickory City Council voted to rezone the Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church property from residential to commercial by a 4-3 vote on Tuesday.
The church, which is located on Ninth Avenue Drive NW near the Hickory Regional Airport, requested the rezoning to seek more flexibility in how the congregation can use the property.
A memo from city staff included in a council agenda packet said the most significant impact of the rezoning would be to create “the potential to establish retail and office uses in addition to residential.”
Paul Deal, the pastor of the church, told the council the church has no plans to establish retail operations. The closest thing to retail activity at the church would be yard sales to raise money for vulnerable people in the community, he said.
He said the church wants the rezoning in part so the members can add an LED sign to display messages such as Bible verses, something Deal said would not be allowed under the residential zoning.
Deal also argued that the church was already essentially commercial in nature because it was considered as such by the federal and state government and was required to comply with commercial standards in the construction of its office building.
“We at Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church are already considered commercial by the federal government,” Deal said. “We’re considered commercial in that we have to conform to all of the IRS laws as a commercial entity.”
Aside from the signs, Deal also said the church is interested in expanding its parking lot and fellowship hall.
Deal was the only person to speak during the public hearing. The council ultimately approved the rezoning request.
Mayor Hank Guess and Councilmen Tony Wood, Danny Seaver and David Williams voted in favor. Councilwomen Jill Patton and Charlotte Williams and Councilman David Zagaroli voted against.
By voting in favor, the council rejected the recommendation of the Hickory Regional Planning Commission. The commission was concerned “the introduction of commercial zoning has the possibility of altering the characteristics of the existing community.”
Guess disclosed during the meeting that he is a member of the church. He consulted with City Attorney John Crone, who said Guess had a legal obligation to vote and could only be excused if there was a specific legal basis.
Since Guess said he received no financial benefit from his association with the church, he voted.