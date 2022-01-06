Hickory City council rezones church property from residential to commercial

The Hickory City Council voted to rezone the Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church property from residential to commercial by a 4-3 vote on Tuesday.

The church, which is located on Ninth Avenue Drive NW near the Hickory Regional Airport, requested the rezoning to seek more flexibility in how the congregation can use the property.

A memo from city staff included in a council agenda packet said the most significant impact of the rezoning would be to create “the potential to establish retail and office uses in addition to residential.”

Paul Deal, the pastor of the church, told the council the church has no plans to establish retail operations. The closest thing to retail activity at the church would be yard sales to raise money for vulnerable people in the community, he said.

He said the church wants the rezoning in part so the members can add an LED sign to display messages such as Bible verses, something Deal said would not be allowed under the residential zoning.