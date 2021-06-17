Hickory City Council OKs planning commission changes

The Hickory City Council voted to revamp the Hickory Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The vote to change the board was made possible by state legislation that rescinded the state laws authorizing and defining the planning commission, Deputy City Attorney Arnita Dula told the council.

One of the most significant new changes involves membership.

The planning commission, which previously had 12 members, will now have nine members who will serve staggered terms of between one and three years.

One of these will come from each of Hickory’s six wards, while two will be from Catawba County and one from Burke County.

Seats for Brookford, Long View and Caldwell County will be eliminated.

“One of the newer things is to facilitate citizen engagement in the planning process so they could plan activities to engage citizens,” Dula said.

Dula said the purpose of the changes is to give the council greater flexibility in shaping the commission.

