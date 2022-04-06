Hickory City Council OKs $35 million contract for new composting facility

The Hickory City Council awarded a $35 million contract for a new wastewater composting facility, a project which city officials have described as the most expensive Hickory has ever undertaken.

Vermont-based PC Construction Co. received the contract. Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell told the council that construction is expected to begin around June and last three years.

The sludge composting facility takes materials called biosolids that are created in the process of wastewater treatment and processes them into compost.

Composting is a type of aerobic digestion, according to sludgeprocessing.com. Sewage sludge can be combined with other waste materials such as wood chip, straw or green wastes prior to composting to provide a pasteurized product. Around 20−30% of the volatile solids can be converted to carbon dioxide through composting, the sludge website notes.

The city’s current sludge composting plant off Fairgrove Church Road is more than 30 years old. The new plant will be built next to the Henry Fork Wastewater Treatment Facility on River Road.

The city had originally budgeted $30 million for the project and rejected bids in December in hopes of getting a lower price. City Manager Warren Wood said at the time the lowest bid was around $34.8 million, slightly lower than the final bid approved by the council on Tuesday.

The city has not decided what will become of the old sludge composting facility but Wood told the council industrial development at the site is one possibility.

Hickory was able to receive $33 million in a state loan to finance the new sludge plant. The loan carries a 0.1% interest rate for 20 years.

Remarking on the favorable terms of the loan, Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller said: “Never seen anything like that before. That’s basically free money.”

Miller said annual debt payments would total around $1.7 million and would come from the public utilities budget. The city would not start paying until six months after project completion, he said.

Remaining funding for the project was taken from the public utilities fund balance in an appropriation the council also approved Tuesday.

In a separate but related action, the council voted to allocate roughly $2.2 million to HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas to help administer the construction of the new plant.

The city previously hired the firm to design the new plant.

Hickory City Council is Mayor Hank Guess and council members Tony Wood, Danny Seaver, Jill Patton, Charlotte Williams, David Williams and David Zagaroli.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

