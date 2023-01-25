 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Hickory City Council holds closed session meeting on new city attorney, takes no action

The Hickory City Council met in closed session Wednesday to discuss the selection of the new city attorney. The board adjourned without taking action on the matter.

Five members of the council — Mayor Hank Guess and council members Tony Wood, Jill Patton, Charlotte Williams and Danny Seaver — met behind closed doors for a little more than hour.

Councilman David Williams, who is resigning his seat on the council, and Councilman David Zagaroli were not present for the special meeting.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess waits for other members of the council to come out of closed session so they can adjourn the meeting. The council held a special closed session Wednesday to discuss the hiring process for the new city attorney. 

The council is in the process of finding a replacement for City Attorney John Crone, who announced in December that he would be stepping down from his position after nearly three decades as city attorney.

The Hickory City Council adjourns early Wednesday afternoon after meeting in closed session to discuss the hiring of a new city attorney. From left are Councilwoman Jill Patton, Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Tony Wood and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams. 

No definitive date has been announced for Crone's departure.

Mayor Guess declined to comment on the hiring process for the new attorney after the meeting. The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is assisting the city in the search.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

