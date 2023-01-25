Hickory City Council holds closed session meeting on new city attorney, takes no action

The Hickory City Council met in closed session Wednesday to discuss the selection of the new city attorney. The board adjourned without taking action on the matter.

Five members of the council — Mayor Hank Guess and council members Tony Wood, Jill Patton, Charlotte Williams and Danny Seaver — met behind closed doors for a little more than hour.

Councilman David Williams, who is resigning his seat on the council, and Councilman David Zagaroli were not present for the special meeting.

The council is in the process of finding a replacement for City Attorney John Crone, who announced in December that he would be stepping down from his position after nearly three decades as city attorney.

No definitive date has been announced for Crone's departure.

Mayor Guess declined to comment on the hiring process for the new attorney after the meeting. The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is assisting the city in the search.