The Hickory City Council voted to drop the city’s tax rate by 17 cents at their Tuesday meeting.

The council voted unanimously to adopt the recommended budget for the next fiscal year, which drops the tax rate to 45.5 cents per $100 of value, down from the current rate of 62.75 cents.

The new tax rate goes into effect on July 1.

The new 45.5-cent rate is also the revenue neutral rate, the rate which brings in the same amount of revenue as the previous year while also accounting for growth.

That cut in the tax rate, which Mayor Hank Guess described as the largest he could remember, comes after a rise in property values following revaluation.

City Manager Warren Wood said the city’s average increase in values was 66%, with a 58% increase in residential values and 76% for commercial and residential values.

“Reducing the rate will offset much of that,” Wood said. “Also, keep in mind your vehicles will be taxed at a lower rate.

Real property, boats, whatever you may own will all be taxed at that rate.”

In recent years, the city raised taxes by 6 cents to cover the debt issued to fund projects such as the City Walk and Riverwalk which were approved by voters in the 2014 bond referendum.

“So if you were to take that out — I mean, I think the county was at 39.85 (cents) — we could have been lower than them but we’re servicing the debt and meeting our requirements there,” Wood said.

Wood also said he factored in the ongoing property value appeals process when setting the budget.

He wrote in his budget message that the Catawba County Board of Equalization and Review had reduced valuations in Hickory by $110 million and that more than $200 million worth of value is still being contested.

The new budget also includes increases to fees.

Wood said the average household would see an increase of $2.35 on water and sewer bills while the solid waste fee would go up a dollar from $26 to $27 per month.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget.