Hickory City Council awards $624k contract for new airport waterline

The Hickory City Council voted Tuesday to award a $624,000 contract for construction of a waterline to serve the new hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.
The contract, which was awarded to Bessemer City-based company Fuller & Co. Construction, was not originally on the council agenda. The council voted to add it at the request of City Manager Warren Wood.
Wood said the bids had been received Tuesday afternoon. He said he wanted to go ahead and put it before the council rather than waiting two weeks for the next meeting, adding that construction on the new hangar is nearly finished.
He said a larger waterline was needed because of the stronger sprinkler systems in the new hangar.
The project should take about 90 days to complete once the company is given the go-ahead, Hickory Communications Director Dana Kaminske said.
Four other companies — Hickory Sand Co., M&M Construction, Carolina Grading & Utilities Inc. and Piedmont Utility Group — also submitted bids for the project.
Hickory Sand had the second-lowest bid at $695,760. Wood said all the bids came in at about half of what the city was expecting for the project.
Annexation, rezoning and easements
The council also approved the annexation and rezoning of properties at the corner of Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and Startown Road to facilitate new commercial development.
The four annexed properties cover roughly 16 acres. Three of those properties — which cover an area of 10.5 acres — were rezoned from residential to commercial designations.
Eric Yeargain, a land development manager with Neil Grading & Construction Co. who applied for the rezoning, said Monday the company is still working on plans for what exactly will be included in the new development.
Speaking to the council Tuesday, Yeargain said the developer’s “ultimate ambition is to design and develop a strong mix of uses on this corner that will both support the recent public and private investment initiatives … along with bolstering the current trade area for the existing businesses and residences.”
In a separate item, the council also voted to start the condemnation process to secure easements on property owned by First Class Enterprises LLC on 11th Street NW.
The easements are needed for construction of the city’s walking and biking trail system. The acquisition was valued at $116,100, according to the council agenda packet.
The item was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, which is usually approved without discussion by the council.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
