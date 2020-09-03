Hickory City Council awards $624k contract for new airport waterline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory City Council voted Tuesday to award a $624,000 contract for construction of a waterline to serve the new hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.

The contract, which was awarded to Bessemer City-based company Fuller & Co. Construction, was not originally on the council agenda. The council voted to add it at the request of City Manager Warren Wood.

Wood said the bids had been received Tuesday afternoon. He said he wanted to go ahead and put it before the council rather than waiting two weeks for the next meeting, adding that construction on the new hangar is nearly finished.

He said a larger waterline was needed because of the stronger sprinkler systems in the new hangar.

The project should take about 90 days to complete once the company is given the go-ahead, Hickory Communications Director Dana Kaminske said.

Four other companies — Hickory Sand Co., M&M Construction, Carolina Grading & Utilities Inc. and Piedmont Utility Group — also submitted bids for the project.

Hickory Sand had the second-lowest bid at $695,760. Wood said all the bids came in at about half of what the city was expecting for the project.

Annexation, rezoning and easements