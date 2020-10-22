 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory City Council approves Riverwalk contract, MDI incentive deal
0 comments
top story

Hickory City Council approves Riverwalk contract, MDI incentive deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Riverwalk Lake Hickory

The Hickory City Council awarded the $7.2 million contract for the second portion of the Riverwalk, which will include a walkway over Lake Hickory, on Tuesday. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

The Hickory City Council awarded a $7.2 million contract for the construction of the second half of the Riverwalk bond project at its meeting on Tuesday.

Virginia-based company W.C. English won the bid. Dane Construction and James R. Vannoy & Sons were the next-highest bidders with bids coming in at well above $8 million, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The work includes construction of the walkway over Lake Hickory near the U.S. 321 bridge, a parking lot and access to trails.

The Riverwalk is one of the primary projects funded through the bond referendum Hickory voters approved in 2014.

It will run from the area near the water treatment plant to the site of what is currently Rotary-Geitner Park and will eventually become the Deidra Lackey Memorial Park.

The successful bid for the second portion of the project comes 10 months after the council initially rejected bids for the project for coming in at higher-than-expected costs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project was split into two bid packages — one portion that was partially funded with money from the N.C. Department of Transportation and one that was funded by the city.

The bids presented in December 2019 for both sections all came in high at more than $13 million.

The council voted to reject the bid for the NCDOT-funded portion and continue negotiating with David E. Looper & Co. for the city-funded portion.

The council awarded a $5.9 million contract for the city-funded portion of the project in January and work has been going on for that section since then.

MDI Deal

The city also approved an incentive agreement with Merchants Distributors Inc. for the expansion of the company’s plant in Caldwell County.

Under the agreement, the city will pay a total of nearly $4.4 million over an eight-year period, according to documents in the council packet. 

MDI will be required to spend at least $120 million on the expansion and create at least 111 jobs which carry an average wage that is equal to or greater than the average wage in Caldwell County before 2026.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert